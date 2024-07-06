England player ratings vs Switzerland: Jordan Pickford the penalty hero as star boy Bukayo Saka exorcises his shootout demons after superb showing in Euro 2024 quarter-final

Gareth Southgate's side sneaked through to the semi-finals with a perfect performance from 12 yards in Dusseldorf

Of course it had to go to penalties, but this time England held their nerve and they are into the semi-finals of Euro 2024, beating Switzerland 5-3 in the shootout after a cagey 1-1 draw in Dusseldorf.

This was an improved England performance compared to their slog through the group stage and last 16, but there was still little spark in the areas that mattered, and after playing it safe they were punished when Breel Embolo nipped in at the far post to put the Swiss in front in the 75th minute.

England reacted quickly and moments after Southgate finally made some substitutions, Bukayo Saka levelled with a strike he had been threatening to pull off all game, cutting across the box onto his left foot and firing in off the post

England continued to play with caution in the extra period and had a real fright when Xherdan Shaqiri hit the woodwork straight from a corner and Silvan Widmer blazed over the bar.

Penalties throw up all sorts of awful memories for England, but Jordan Pickford got the Three Lions off to a fine start by palming away Manuel Akanji's penalty, and his out-field team-mates were all spot-on, Trent Alexander-Arnold blasting in the final kick to send England into the final four.

GOAL rates England's players from Merkur Spiel-Arena...