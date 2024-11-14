'It was a bit of a shock to me' - England legend Ian Wright digs out Harry Kane for comments about players withdrawing from international duty ahead of 3-0 Nations League win over Greece
England legend Ian Wright slammed Harry Kane for taking aim at his Three Lions colleagues who withdrew from international duty for the Nations League.
- Nine England players withdrew from squad
- Kane was not pleased with the decision of his teammates
- Wright differed in his opinion and defended Rice & others