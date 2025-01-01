Former England goalkeeper Jack Butland rushed to hospital with 'internal bleeding' over Christmas period as Rangers prepare for Old Firm derby clash with Celtic
Jack Butland has been rushed to hospital with "internal bleeding" as Rangers prepare for their Old Firm derby clash with Celtic.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Butland received medical attention due to "internal bleeding"
- Released from the hospital on Wednesday morning
- Will miss Old Firm derby with leaders Celtic