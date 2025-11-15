Getty Images Sport
Harry Kane claims Thomas Tuchel brings an 'aura' to England and fires warning to Three Lions team-mates over biggest threat at next summer's World Cup
England have been perfect in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup
England are looking to round off their World Cup qualifying campaign in style when they travel to Albania on Sunday. Tuchel’s men have been perfect in securing their place at next summer’s showpiece in Canada, Mexico and the United States, winning all seven of their games in Group K.
The 1966 winners have also scored 20 goals and conceded none in what has been an impressive start to life under Tuchel, who replaced Sir Gareth Southgate at the helm in October 2024. Former boss Southgate stepped down after England’s 2-1 defeat against Spain in the final of Euro 2024.
Three Lions captain Kane believes Tuchel can be ace in the pack
And as England prepare for an Albania game which represents their final competitive outing before the World Cup, one eye is already being cast on what Tuchel’s side need to do between now and the start of the competition to ensure they are in the best shape in their quest for glory.
And in Kane's opinion, England already have an ace up in their sleeve with the presence of Tuchel, whom he worked with at German giants Bayern between 2023 and 2024. Widely regarded as one of the greatest managers in world football, Tuchel has won numerous honours across successful spells with Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, including leading the Blues to the 2020-21 Champions League.
Kane labels England boss as 'one of the best managers in the world'
Lifting the lid on what life is like under Tuchel’s stewardship, Kane said ahead of the Albania game: "He's done a really good job. Coming in to being England manager is never easy, especially after Gareth who was one of our most successful managers. He's [Tuchel] tried to stamp his own feel into training, into meetings.
"He comes with a lot of enthusiasm. Tactically we are really precise going into every game. He's been building different ideas leading up to next summer. Form now until then there will be more he would like to add. Tactically he has been fantastic.
"He brings a personality, he brings an aura that represents an England manager. Going into a major tournament that is important as well. Other teams know he is one of the best managers in the world and that brings weight as well."
Bayern striker names two teams who will rival England for World Cup glory
While England will head to the World Cup not just on the back of a fruitful qualifying campaign but having also reached back-to-back European Championship finals, Kane is well aware his side are merely one of a number of countries who will fancy their chances of success in North America.
When asked who Kane believes could pose the biggest threat to England’s hopes of claiming just their second major honour, the Bayern striker tipped two familiar foes to impress on the biggest stage in world football.
"France are going to play a big part in next year's World Cup, me and Michael [Olise, Bayern team-mate] get on and joke about it," said Kane.
"Then most of the German team, they will want to go far in the tournament. There is healthy competition and healthy banter between the guys on who can get their hands on the World Cup next summer."
England suffered a 2-1 quarter-final loss at the hands of France at the 2022 World Cup, while the Three Lions defeated West Germany in the 1966 final at Wembley - the greatest day in the national team’s history.
Tuchel confirms England will be without injured Konsa for Albania clash
England warmed up for their clash with Albania by beating Serbia 2-0 at Wembley on Thursday. Goals from Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze helped Tuchel’s side earn all three points on home soil.
Ahead of the trip to Albania, Tuchel confirmed defender Ezri Konsa has not travelled with the squad due to a calf injury.
In his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the 52-year-old said: “I still have to talk to some players. Everyone was in training except for Ezri Konsa, who felt a tightness in the calf and stayed in London for further assessment.
“Everyone else will be in the squad because everyone else trained today in the morning. I will talk now to some players on how they actually feel and then we’ll take a decision based on that.”
