'Some things never change' - England brutally mocked over Euro 2020 final defeat as Italy share Gianluigi Donnarumma message after penalty heroics in PSG's Champions League shootout win over Liverpool
Gianluigi Donnarumma was the star for PSG as they knocked Liverpool out of Champions League, with Italy's X account revelling in the result.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Italy throw brutal jibe at England
- Donnarumma came up clutch against Liverpool
- Italy reminded England of Euro 2020 final