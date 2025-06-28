'I'm very happy here' - England boss Sarina Wiegman delighted with backing of FA ahead of Euro 2025 and promises Lionesses will 'do everything' to retain crown S. Wiegman England European Championship Women's football

England women’s manager Sarina Wiegman has expressed her gratitude towards the Football Association for reaffirming their faith in her leadership ahead of the 2025 UEFA Women’s European Championship. As the Lionesses prepare to head to Switzerland next month to defend the title they clinched in 2022, Wiegman has received assurances that her position is secure beyond the tournament, regardless of its outcome.