Declan Rice England 2024
Ritabrata Banerjee

'People don't want to hear it' - England boss Gareth Southgate admits Declan Rice role is a problem area ahead of Euro 2024

EnglandDeclan RiceGareth SouthgateEuropean Championship

Gareth Southgate expressed his concern over lack of cover for Declan Rice in the England squad for Euro 2024.

  • Southgate admitted to Rice position headache
  • Named 33-man squad for Euro 2024
  • Henderson missed out on the squad
