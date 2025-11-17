England's World Cup line up is starting to take shape - but could Dean Henderson force his way in? Winners and losers as goalkeeper gives Thomas Tuchel food for thought with outstanding Albania display

England have known for more than a month that they would be going to the World Cup, and to tell the truth they probably knew that as soon as they saw the qualifying draw. Having seen his side destroy Serbia and Latvia 5-0 each on his last two trips abroad, there were just two factors on Tuchel's mind when his squad got to Tirana: Chasing that perfect run of results and chiselling out his starting line up for the World Cup.

The German made sweeping changes to his XI from Thursday's game against Serbia, only handing repeat starts to Harry Kane, Declan Rice, John Stones and Nico O'Reilly. But this was not just about testing out his second string, but trying to nail down his best team.

Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford managed to prove their worth from the bench, coming on to provide the crosses for Kane to score both of England's goals. Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, reiterated his importance to the team with a dominant display even though he looked furious when he was taken off. And one player made a late claim as an usurper in Dean Henderson, who made his first start since the dismal defeat to Senegal in June but fired out a warning to Jordan Pickford with a terrific performance in goal, proving utterly crucial to pulling off that all-important clean sheet.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Air Albania Stadium...