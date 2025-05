This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Endrick out of Club World Cup! Real Madrid striker rocked by injury blow and set for lengthy spell out with hamstring problem Endrick Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup J. Bellingham LaLiga Endrick is set to miss the FIFA Club World Cup, with the Real Madrid striker seeing a hamstring injury rule him out for up to two months. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Brazilian wonderkid nursing muscle complaint

Will sit out quest for silverware in the U.S.

Bellingham prepared to delay shoulder surgery Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match LaLiga RMA RSO Match preview