Endrick's next move decided! Real Madrid finalising loan for out-of-favour wonderkid as Man Utd transfer hopes fade
Lyon beat Manchester United to the punch
According to Globo Esporte, Real have approved a deal in principle after lengthy talks with Lyon. The French giants are currently seventh in the Ligue 1 standings under Paulo Fonseca and beat competition from United and Aston Villa, who were exploring late loan offers. The Red Devils wanted to bring the Brazilian in after Benjamin Sesko got injured, but their approach came too late, and Endrick's mind was already made up. The teenager sees Lyon as a platform to rediscover his form, with regular minutes and a starting role that could potentially reignite his hopes of making Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad.
When Los Blancos secured Endrick from Palmeiras in 2022, in a deal worth up to €60 million (£53m/$70m), he was billed as the next great Brazilian export, following in the footsteps of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo. Yet his transition to Europe has not gone to plan. In his debut season under Carlo Ancelotti, he showed flashes of promise, scoring seven goals in 37 appearances, but his second campaign has been derailed by injury and competition. A hamstring problem forced him to miss the Club World Cup and the opening months of the season, and once he regained match fitness, Alonso had moved on to more established names in his roster. To put things into perspective, Endrick has managed just 11 minutes of league football so far in 2025-26, with his lone cameo coming in September’s 4-0 win over Valencia.
"Of course, I’d like him to have played already," the Real Madrid coach admitted. "But the situations in our recent matches have been very tight since Endrick returned. I hope he can get those minutes soon. He’s training well, he’s ready, but the right moment has to come."
What are the details of the loan deal for Endrick?
The transfer to Lyon will be sealed closer to the January transfer window. Both clubs have agreed to insert a mid-season recall clause allowing Madrid to bring Endrick back if an injury crisis hits the Spanish giants. It is claimed that negotiations began in mid-October, and according to sources close to the player, Endrick himself was eager to make the switch. He has already started house hunting in Lyon, which indicates that personal terms are agreed and only formal paperwork remains to be done. For Lyon, this is being considered a massive coup. Fonseca’s men have struggled for goals this season, with Czech forward Pavel Sulc leading their scoring charts with only five strikes to his name.
Real Madrid's long-term faith remains unshaken
Real Madrid have no intention of parting ways permanently with Endrick. The club views the Lyon move as part of his growth plan, similar to how they handled Dani Carvajal’s early development when he was loaned out to Bayer Leverkusen. Sporting director Juni Calafat, who spearheaded the original transfer from Palmeiras, remains convinced Endrick will fulfil his potential in Spain. Madrid had originally preferred to loan him within La Liga, which would have eased his integration into Alonso's squad. Moreover, the forward is just six months away from obtaining a Spanish passport, which was another reason for searching for a club in Spain. But Endrick pushed for a move abroad, prioritising a club that could offer him consistent starts. Carlo Ancelotti, who is now the head coach of the Brazil national team, mentioned that Endrick must rack up minutes to make a case for himself.
"It’s important for Endrick to start playing again," said the Italian coach in an interview with Placar. “I spoke with him at the start of the season. He was injured, but now he’s fine. He needs to think with his team about what’s best, talk with the club, and decide what suits him."
A new chapter for the Brazilian talent
For Endrick, this move could be a defining moment in his career. Lyon offer a stage away from the glare that comes with wearing Madrid's iconic white shirt. It is a club where he can rediscover his sharpness with regular game time. If all goes to plan, the young Brazilian will return to Spain next summer rejuvenated, as there is no buy clause in the loan deal, ready to stake his claim in the Real Madrid starting XI.
