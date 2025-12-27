(C)GettyImages
Endrick's Lyon move breaks the internet as Brazilian sets club record following loan switch from Real Madrid
Endrick heads for France
Last week, Lyon reached an agreement with Madrid to sign Endrick on loan for the rest of the campaign. After the summer departures of forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Georges Mikautadze, the Ligue 1 team have been in need of some attacking reinforcements and now that has come in the form of the young Brazilian. When his switch was announced, the teenager - who will wear the number nine shirt - exclaimed in a Lyon social media post, "Christmas has come early!" The Brazil international, who made just four appearances in all competitions for Xabi Alonso's side this season, will hope to hit the ground running at Lyon, where there is plenty of excitement about his arrival.
Endrick breaks the internet
According to RMC Sport, Lyon's Instagram post announcing Endrick's arrival has been viewed more than 17 million times - the club's most widely seen to date. For context, the previous record was linked to a video by Tyler Morton when he joined from Liverpool this summer, a post that was viewed under three million times. If he stars for the French top-flight team, more records could tumble in the coming weeks and months.
When his loan move was confirmed, Lyon wrote on the club website: "At just 19 years of age, Endrick joins OL with already solid experience at the very highest level and a maturity forged in demanding competitive environments. His attacking profile, his impact in decisive areas, and his energy are major assets as the team heads into the second half of the season, with many objectives still to be achieved."
Lyon also described him as "one of the most promising talents of his generation" and thanked Madrid for making this move possible.
Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Endrick, who will join the professional squad from 29 December, and would like to thank Real Madrid for the quality of the discussions and cooperation that made his arrival possible.
Contrasting views on Endrick move
While Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior wished his compatriot well at Lyon, club icon Sidney Govou has his question marks over the deal.
The former wrote on Instagram: "My brother Bob, good luck. We’re waiting for you big time here."
Govou, however, thought there must be something wrong if a player, such as Endrick, is garnering so little game time.
He said: "Nobody knows enough about Endrick to know what he's capable of, even if he's undoubtedly a good player. However, be careful, a substitute who never plays often indicates a problem. Endrick will have individual goals that might not align with the team's collective objectives, and that's what bothers me."
What comes next for Endrick?
As Lyon confirmed, Endrick will link up with their first-team squad for training on Monday but he will have to wait a bit longer for his club debut. That is because he was not registered in time for their next clash on 3 January against AS Monaco. He could, however, get his first minutes for the French team in the Coupe de France last-16 clash against Lille eight days later. Incidentally, Lyon sit fifth in Ligue 1, 10 points behind surprise league leaders Lens and nine adrift of Champions League holders and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain after 16 matches. A win over Monaco in their next game could see them close to the five-point gap to fourth-positioned Lille if results go their way.
