'I'm going to talk to him' - Endrick set for dressing down from Paulo Fonseca at Lyon as Real Madrid loanee falls flat in defeat to Strasbourg

The hype surrounding Endrick since his high-profile move from the Spanish capital to Groupama Stadium was entirely justified during his initial weeks in France. He enjoyed a blistering start to life in his new surroundings, racking up an impressive five goals, including a spectacular hat-trick, and an assist in his first four matches in all competitions. However, the wonderkid looked completely detached from the rhythm of Sunday evening's game. Deployed on the right wing, the 19-year-old struggled immensely to impose himself against a high-intensity home side, eventually suffering a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at Stade de la Meinau.

Returning to the line-up for the first time since his costly red card against Nantes several weeks ago, Endrick was expected to provide much-needed clinical finishing. Instead, he found himself isolated on the flank, unable to penetrate a disciplined defensive unit of Gary O'Neil's men. The sheer intensity brought by the hosts seemed to overwhelm the visitors, and the young attacker failed to replicate the early magic that initially convinced Los Blancos to secure his long-term future.