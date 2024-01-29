Emily Fox is loving life at Arsenal! Gunners boss full of praise for 'assertive' USWNT star following impressive display in Liverpool victory

Chris Burton
Emily Fox Arsenal WSL 2023-24Getty
Emily FoxArsenal WomenUSAWSLWomen's footballLiverpool FC Women vs Arsenal Women

Emily Fox is loving life at Arsenal, with the USWNT star seeing her “self confidence and assertiveness” hailed by Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Defender moved to England in early January
  • First experience of life in the WSL
  • Has settled quickly in north London

Editors' Picks