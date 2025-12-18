Getty
Emi Martinez told he's 'got something wrong with him' as former Aston Villa star claims goalkeeper 'is destined for more big things' after failed Man Utd transfer
Villans are heroes: Martinez forms part of impressive run
Unai Emery’s side are currently on a run of nine consecutive victories across all competitions. That impressive sequence, which started on November 6, has lifted them up to third in the Premier League table - three points adrift of leaders Arsenal.
They are also closing in on automatic qualification for the last-16 of Europa League competition, while another FA Cup quest will be opened in January when facing top-flight rivals Tottenham.
- Getty
Missed out on Man Utd: Will Martinez stay at Villa until 2029?
Martinez has figured in 15 games for Villa this season, with the Argentina international remaining a go-to option despite coming close to leaving the West Midlands in the last transfer window. He appeared to bid farewell to a loyal fan base at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.
United, along with teams in the Saudi Pro League, were among those to be credited with interest. No deal was done and Martinez remains at Villa Park. Quizzed on whether he will see out a contract through to 2029, Harewood - speaking in association with William Hill - told GOAL: “It’s difficult. In my opinion, he’s doing really well. Villa are going on an amazing unbeaten run and people will look at them and see why they are doing that, and there are players there that are doing unbelievable, and the manager is making the right decisions regarding who’s playing and who’s not playing. He seems to have got a proper formula there as a manager to kick on.
“They seem to be playing for each other and enjoying their football. I will always say that players in any team that are doing well, they all seem to understand each other and be out there with each other. They are all working well together.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Enigmatic character: Why are goalkeepers cut from a different cloth?
Martinez appears to be happy in his current surroundings, with the 33-year-old making no attempt to force a move when exit doors opened up. He has flourished at Villa after joining them from Arsenal in 2020 - taking in over 220 appearances across all competitions.
Villa are understandably reluctant to part with Martinez as he remains a talismanic presence for them on and off the field. Some of his behaviour may be called into question at times, with antagonistic antics part of his professional make-up, but most goalkeepers fit into the enigmatic character pool.
Quizzed on why those that choose to line up between the sticks are like that, with Martinez occasionally taking things to the extreme, ex-Villa, Nottingham Forest and West Ham frontman Harewood said: “No idea. They have got something wrong with them, definitely! They are a different breed. To be fair, you have to be something like that to be a goalkeeper. We always said this in the dressing room, keepers are different. All of the keepers I played with, they have definitely been different from the normal bunch of lads.
“To be fair, you have to be a certain kind of person to be going in goal. To be a top goalkeeper, he has to be that sort of person. He [Martinez] seems like he is destined for more big things. Villa are very lucky to have him. Hopefully they can have him for another season. He is a player you would want to have at your club.”
- Getty
Domestic trophy & World Cup title defence: Martinez's targets for 2026
Martinez certainly has “big things” in his sights, with Villa looking to become serious Premier League title contenders while also bringing their 30-year wait for major honours to a close - with their last success coming in the 1996 League Cup. On the international front, Martinez will form part of Argentina’s squad next summer - potentially alongside Lionel Messi - as the Albiceleste seek to defend their World Cup crown.
Advertisement