Emi Martinez facing Aston Villa axe after string of errors as Unai Emery looks to beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to £21m Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia
Aston Villa want to sign Espanyol's Joan Garcia - who is also wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid - to replace Emi Martinez this summer.
- Martinez's future at Villa in doubt after a string of errors
- Emery wants to sign Espanyol No.1 Garcia
- Spanish keeper also wanted by Barca and Madrid