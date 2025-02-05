Newcastle United v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

'The board should be embarrassed' - Arsenal fans lose their minds as transfer target Alexander Isak tears Gunners apart in Carabao Cup semi-final capitulation at Newcastle

ArsenalCarabao CupNewcastle vs ArsenalNewcastle

Arsenal fans vented their frustration at the club's board and Mikel Arteta after they were torn apart by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arsenal flop in semi-final vs Newcastle
  • Long-term target Isak impressed
  • Fans slam board over lack of signings
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches