Elliot Lee appears to aim parting swipe at Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson after completing transfer to League One club
Lee demands to feel 'valued' again
The 31-year-old midfielder's exit was confirmed late on deadline day, bringing a temporary end to a glittering spell in North Wales. However, it was his first interview with his new club that caught the attention of supporters. Speaking to Doncaster's media team, Lee did not hold back on his reasons for leaving, hinting at a breakdown in his relationship with the management.
"I found myself out of favour at Wrexham, so I want to come and play for a manager that makes me feel valued again," Lee stated. He added that the decision was driven by a desire to play for someone who appreciates his contribution, a comment that many have interpreted as a direct criticism of Phil Parkinson's handling of his situation over the last six months.
From hero to zero at the Racecourse
The comments mark a sour end to what has been a fairytale journey. Lee was a pivotal figure in the Wrexham side that secured three consecutive promotions, helping lift the club from the National League to the Championship. He was a fan favourite, known for scoring crucial goals and being the creative heartbeat of the team.
However, the 2025-26 campaign has been a stark contrast. Lee has not made a single appearance in the Championship this season, with his game time limited exclusively to three Carabao Cup appearances. Despite his previous heroics, he has been named in the matchday squad just four times, as Parkinson has ruthlessly evolved the squad to cope with the demands of the second tier.
Injury struggles compound first-team exile
The move comes at a difficult time for the 31-year-old, who is currently recovering from a knee injury. It remains to be seen how quickly he can impact proceedings at his new club, but his absence from the Wrexham picture has been total. Parkinson has named him in a Championship matchday squad just four times this entire campaign, with his last involvement coming as far back as August against Millwall. The total lack of league minutes suggests that while Lee feels undervalued, the management simply felt the squad had evolved beyond him as they chase a place in the Premier League.
Fresh start at the Eco-Power Stadium
For Lee, the focus now shifts to Doncaster Rovers. The move offers him the chance to get back on the pitch and prove he still has the quality to influence games at a high level.
"I am really looking forward to getting out there with the lads and showing everyone what I can do," Lee concluded. After months of watching from the sidelines, the midfielder is clearly eager to let his football do the talking and show Wrexham exactly what they are missing for the remainder of the campaign.
