Getty/GOAL
Elliot Anderson to Man Utd: Red Devils told to brace themselves for intervention from FURIOUS Nottingham Forest owner if they dare to bid for England star
Marinakis help to prevent Forest from losing Gibbs-White
Forest proved during the summer of 2025 that they will not bow to pressure when it comes to interest in their most prized assets. Morgan Gibbs-White was blocked from completing a move to Tottenham at that stage.
Enigmatic Greek shopping magnate Marinakis stepped in when it appeared as though a proven Premier League performer would depart the City Ground, with a new contract eventually being agreed with Gibbs-White as he opted to stay put and saw a shock release clause removed from his terms.
Forest may face a similar fight when it comes to Anderson, with the 23-year-old midfielder another of those to have attracted admiring glances on the back of breaking into the senior England squad, with World Cup plans now being drawn up for the summer of 2026.
An approach from Old Trafford could be received before or after representing the Three Lions in a major international tournament, with it being suggested that Anderson will come with a £100 million ($137m) price tag.
- Getty
Man Utd will find it difficult to land £100m-rated Anderson
United have also been linked with Forest’s highly-rated Brazilian defender Murillo and Sheringham - who represented both clubs in his playing days - told GOAL, in association with Mr Q, when asked if business there would make sense: “Elliot Anderson without a doubt. I think he is a proper player. He is going to be around for a long time.
“They would do well to get him out of Nottingham Forest. It will be the same as when Gibbs-White nearly went to Tottenham in the summer and the chairman heard about it and said ‘that ain’t happening, he’s a top player and he’s staying with us’. I would fully expect that to be the result with Elliot Anderson as well. They would prefer to give him a big wage rise and see him play at Nottingham Forest, rather than lose him.”
Another former Forest striker, Marlon Harewood, told GOAL recently of why efforts to prise Anderson away from Trentside should come as no surprise. He said of the midfielder’s supposed nine-figure asking price: “He is definitely one of those players.
“If someone said that and put that price tag, with the money that’s going on in the game over the last couple of years, he is definitely worth the price tag and I think he will go on and do really well at whatever club he is at. I hope Forest can keep him for the rest of the season so that they can do what they need to do this year.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Stay or go: What does the future hold for Fernandes?
United are looking at the likes of Anderson as questions continue to be asked of how much longer club captain Bruno Fernandes will be sticking around at Old Trafford. He continues to see a move to the big-spending Saudi Pro League speculated on.
Quizzed on whether United should cash-in on a player that is now 31 years of age, or if he is too important to the collective cause to let go, Sheringham said: “I think it’s a situation where you have to look at it at the end of the season and think ‘can we take that money and go one better than him, or get two players in and have the same sort of results?’
“It’s a tough one. You don’t really want to let your top players go from Manchester United. Not a lot of them are performing at the top level, but he has performed for the last three years. I would be more inclined to sell other players than him.”
- Getty
Champions League qualification will make transfer business easier
Fernandes has helped United to enjoy a welcome return to form under the guidance of interim head coach Michael Carrick. Back-to-back victories over derby rivals Manchester City and table-topping Arsenal have lifted the Red Devils into the Premier League’s top four.
Having Champions League action to offer would-be signings will help any recruitment drives over the summer - having missed out entirely on European football this season - and it could be that the likes of Anderson are tempted to join another rebuild at the so-called 'Theatre of Dreams'.
Advertisement