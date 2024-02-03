Ellie Roebuck to Barcelona? Interest in Man City’s out-of-favour goalkeeper ‘no surprise’ as former team-mate sets Mary Earps and England ‘challenge’

Ameé Ruszkai
England and Man City goalkeeper Ellie RoebuckGetty
EnglandEllie RoebuckManchester City WomenBarcelonaWSLWomen's football

Interest from Barcelona in Ellie Roebuck has come as "no surprise" to one former team-mate, who believes she can battle Mary Earps to be England No.1.

  • Barca-linked Roebuck could leave Man City
  • Former team-mate unsurprised by interest
  • Sets her Earps and England 'challenge'

