Egypt survive late drama to reach Africa Cup of Nations knockouts as supersub Mahmoud Trezeguet the difference maker in Cape Verde draw

Egypt survive late drama to reach Africa Cup of Nations knockouts as supersub Mahmoud Trezeguet the difference maker in Cape Verde drawPeter McVitieGetty/GOALEgyptCape Verde vs EgyptCape VerdeAfrica Cup of NationsAn unbelievable end to Egypt's match against Cape Verde saw the Pharaohs secure a place in the knockout rounds of the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTrezeguet got goal and assistHelped Egypt to 2-2 drawPharaohs finish second in group