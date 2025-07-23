real-mbappe-1200Getty Images
'Ego must be hurt' - Kylian Mbappe 'disrespect' called out after PSG's Champions League triumph as Real Madrid striker labelled 'the best player in the world'

Ex-Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere says Kylian Mbappe is the "best player in the world" but thinks his "ego must be hurt" after watching his former club Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League last season. Luis Enrique helped the Ligue 1 giants win their maiden European title just a year after the France captain left for Real Madrid as a free agent.

  • Mbappe labelled "best in the world"
  • "Disrespect" called out
  • PSG revelling in UCL glory
