Edoardo Bove: Fiorentina star conscious and responsive in hospital having avoided serious damage in positive update after terrifying on-field collapse during Serie A clash with Inter

Edoardo Bove is said to be conscious and responsive in hospital following his terrifying on-field collapse during Fiorentina’s clash with Inter.

  • Midfielder collapsed to the turf
  • Rushed to hospital with team-mates in tears
  • Breathing unaided & speaking again
