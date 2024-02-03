Eden Hazard claims he was better than Cristiano Ronaldo in ‘pure football’ terms - but admits Lionel Messi is ‘the greatest in history’

Soham Mukherjee
Eden Hazard has sensationally claimed that he was better than Cristiano Ronaldo, before admitting that Lionel Messi is "the greatest in history".

  • Chelsea legend makes audacious Ronaldo claim
  • But admits no-one touches Messi
  • Gave benefit of doubt to Neymar

