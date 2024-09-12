EA Sports FC 25 best La Liga players: Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham & the top rated Spanish league stars

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid make up the majority of the top-rated La Liga players in EA FC 25.

La Liga has consistently showcased some of the finest football talent in the world, and EA FC 25 is no exception, as the top 25 La Liga player ratings have been officially revealed.

EA Sports has been giving Ultimate Team fans an exciting glimpse into the player ratings for EA FC 25, with the highly anticipated release just a few weeks away. So far, we’ve seen the top 25 player ratings for the Premier League, Liga F, and the top men’s players overall.

As expected, Kylian Mbappé from Real Madrid takes the crown as the highest-rated La Liga player with an impressive 91 overall rating, tying him for the top spot in the entire game. Meanwhile, stars from Real Madrid and Barcelona round out the top 25, with Jude Bellingham receiving a substantial upgrade, jumping to a 90 overall.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the best La Liga players in the game according to their official EA Sports FC 25 ratings.