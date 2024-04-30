‘I don’t like Christian Pulisic’ – USMNT star sent another transfer warning by Alexi Lalas as AC Milan prepare to part with head coach Stefano Pioli
Christian Pulisic has been sent another transfer warning, with Alexi Lalas saying another coach may join AC Milan that does not “like” the USMNT star.
- American has impressed in debut campaign
- Manager that bought him set to be moved on
- Forward will have to prove himself again