Soham Mukherjee

'I don't understand difference between 'f*ck off' & 'f*ck you'!' - Pep Guardiola admits confusion at Jude Bellingham red card saga with language barrier issue

P. GuardiolaJ. BellinghamReal MadridManchester CityLaLigaReal Madrid vs Manchester CityChampions League

Pep Guardiola claimed he doesn't understand the difference between "f*ck off" and "f*ck you" while commenting on the Jude Bellingham red card saga.

  • Bellingham sent off against Osasuna
  • Midfielder allegedly said "f*ck you" to Munuera Montero
  • Guardiola says language barrier an issue in Spain
