Getty Images Sport 'Don't think Messi should play' - Analyst Shaka Hislop urges Inter Miami main man Leo Messi to skip 2025 MLS All-Star Game, argues 'more rest he can get, the better' Major League Soccer L. Messi Inter Miami CF J. Mascherano Neither Messi or teammate Jordi Alba participated in his week's All-Star training sessions, and their game status is uncertain Hislop believes Messi's age makes rest priority

Gomez suggests ASG will sellout regardless

Both acknowledge Mascherano's preference Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Major League Soccer MIA CIN Match preview