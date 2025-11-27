Diogo Jota's wife Rute Cardoso posts touching tribute to late Liverpool star on daughter's first birthday

The tragedy struck just weeks after Jota had helped Portugal defeat Spain in the Nations League final. Instead of becoming a platform for the next chapter of his flourishing international career, the victory became one of the final images of Jota in a Portugal shirt. Tributes poured in that day, with skipper Cristiano Ronaldo leading the way.

Writing on X, he said: "It doesn’t make sense. We were only just in the national team together, you had only just got married… To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you’ll always be with them."

According to Portuguese outlet Sic Noticias, Ronaldo has collaborated with luxury watchmakers Jacob & Co to design customised timepieces commemorating Portugal’s Nations League triumph. Each watch features a skeleton dial and a Portuguese coat of arms. The report adds that Ronaldo arranged for these watches to be sent to his international teammates ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Armenia, but crucially, he also ensured one was sent directly to Jota’s family.

Portuguese journalist Nuno Luz highlighted the gesture, saying: "These are details that are done without advertising and that show the genuine way that Cristiano Ronaldo is. Often, people from outside have an image of him that does not correspond."

On social media, Jacob & Co wrote of the design: "A skeleton dial, custom design and the Portuguese coat of arms, a watch as exceptional as the champions themselves."