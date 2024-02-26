20231216 Brendan Rodgers(C)Getty Images
James Hunsley

'Dinosaur' - Celtic's former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers blasted for calling female reporter 'good girl'

Brendan RodgersCelticPremiership

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has come under fire for a recent interview in which he condescendingly said to a female reporter "good girl".

  • Rodgers in irritated mood after Motherwell match
  • Finished interview with "good girl" remark
  • Has come under fire for "dinosaur"-like comment

