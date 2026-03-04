(C)Getty Images
Diego Simeone hints at worry over Antoine Griezmann leaving Atletico Madrid for MLS outfit Orlando City before Copa del Rey final
Uncertainty overshadows Camp Nou triumph
Atletico Madrid secured their place in the Copa del Rey final with a display of grit and resilience against Barcelona, but the future of their all-time leading goalscorer loomed large after the second leg clash. Antoine Griezmann was once again the architect of his side’s success, acting as the tactical heartbeat of the team when they were under immense pressure. However, behind the scenes, a potential move to North America has gained significant traction, with suggestions that an agreement with Orlando City could see him depart before the showpiece event at La Cartuja next month.
The Frenchman has not won a major trophy with the club since the 2018 UEFA Super Cup, making this season's cup run a deeply personal quest for silverware. Yet, despite his status as a club icon, the lure of Major League Soccer appears to be a factor that may cut his second spell in Madrid short. As per The Athletic, Orlando hope to convince Griezmann to join during MLS’s primary window, which runs through March 26. However, the report adds that the France international is unlikely to leave before the summer transfer window, and that formal talks between Atleti and Orlando have yet to take place.
Simeone and Koke admit to doubts over Griezmann
In the emotional aftermath of the semi-final victory, Simeone was remarkably candid about the possibility of losing his star man. The Argentine manager, who has long viewed Griezmann as his most trusted lieutenant on the pitch, refused to offer any guarantees regarding the forward's availability for the final. Simeone's tone was one of affection mixed with resignation, acknowledging that the decision rests entirely with the player while expressing a desperate hope that he stays for one last hurrah.
"I hope he plays in the final; he deserves it more than anyone," Simeone said, as quoted by Marca. "His quality and talent will stay with him for life. I love him dearly and always want the best for him, but I hope he can play in that final." These sentiments were echoed by club captain Koke, who admitted that the dressing room is in the dark. "I don't know what's going to happen with Antoine," the midfielder confessed. "We all want him to finish his career at Atletico de Madrid, but that's a decision he has to make."
Dressing room prepares for potential farewell
The sentiment within the Atletico squad appears to be one of reluctant acceptance, as teammates Marcos Llorente and Juan Musso also weighed in on the Frenchman's personal dilemma. Llorente highlighted that Griezmann is a "great friend and colleague," but the squad must respect his individual goals in life. "I don't know what's going to happen, and we haven't asked him. He'll decide what's best for him, and we'll support him. All I can say is that he's a great friend, a great colleague," Llorente remarked. Meanwhile, Musso added: "Antoine has given so much to the team, all these years to the club... His decision will be the right one. These are very personal matters, and it's very difficult to comment from the outside. Whatever he does, I will be grateful to him for life. For everything he gave us. Eternally grateful".
A defining test of Atletico’s depth
If Griezmann departs before the final, Simeone will be forced to reinvent his attack without its primary creative engine. The manager could have to decide whether to lean on the physical presence of his other strikers or shift his tactical setup to compensate for the loss of Griezmann’s unique ability to link the midfield and the frontline. For now, though, Griezmann remains fully committed to Atletico, who are also still in contention for Champions League success and a third-place finish in La Liga.
