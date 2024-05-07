Diego Costa is a hero! Ex-Chelsea star uses his jeep to help rescue 100 people from devastating floods in Brazil as he springs into action on his way home from Gremio training session
Diego Costa sprung into relief action to help rescue 100 people from devastating floods in Brazil while on his way back home from Gremio training.
- Southern Brazil hit by floods
- Costa joins hands with locals to rescue people
- Transported victims to safety in his jeep