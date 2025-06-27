This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'It feels like home again' - Diego Campillo's return marks Chivas' third signing for Apertura 2025 Liga MX D. Campillo CD Guadalajara FC Juarez After lengthy talks, Guadalajara have struck a deal with FC Juárez to bring back the young defender. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Campillo is Chivas’s third signing, joining Efraín Álvarez and Richard Ledezma

The club acquired 50 percent of his registration rights from Juárez

Campillo is Chivas's third signing, joining Efraín Álvarez and Richard Ledezma

The club acquired 50 percent of his registration rights from Juárez

Made 52 appearances for FC Juárez