Did England snub annoy Wayne Rooney? Man Utd legend delivers ‘okay’ verdict of spell as BBC pundit at Euro 2024 as he prepares to take on new managerial challenge with Plymouth
Wayne Rooney has delivered an “okay” verdict of his spell as a BBC pundit at Euro 2024, with the Manchester United legend snubbed for England duty.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Three Lions hero retired in 2021
- Joined fellow stars for Euros in Germany
- Returning to UK for coaching role