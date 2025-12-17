Getty Images Sport
Denzel Dumfries ruled out for months after surgery blow as Inter prepare to delve into January transfer market
Inter learn fate of Dumfries injury
The landscape of Inter's season has shifted dramatically in the space of 24 hours. Following weeks of conservative management for a persistent ankle issue, the club confirmed on Tuesday that Dumfries has undergone surgery to stabilise the joint. The procedure, performed at the Fortius Clinic in London, was successful, but the recovery timeline has presented the Nerazzurri hierarchy with an immediate and costly headache.
Instead of a potential departure or a quiet winter window, the Italian champions are now scrambling to identify a replacement capable of filling the void left by their marauding right wing-back. With the Scudetto race entering a critical phase and Champions League commitments looming, the injury has forced the club’s hand, turning a period of planned stability into one of urgent recruitment.
Surgery confirms worst fears
Dumfries had been managing the discomfort in his left ankle since sustaining a knock against Lazio in November. The hope within the medical department was that rest and physiotherapy would be sufficient to see him through the congested festive period. However, with the pain persisting and his mobility compromised, both player and club agreed that surgery was the only viable long-term solution.
While Inter have not released an official return date, reports from Italy suggest the 29-year-old faces a spell of at least two to three months on the sidelines. This prognosis rules him out of the upcoming Supercoppa Italiana in Saudi Arabia and a significant chunk of the Serie A campaign. The optimistic target for his return is mid-March, leaving a gaping hole on the right side of Cristian Chivu’s 3-5-2 system for the foreseeable future.
For Chivu, who took the reins from Simone Inzaghi earlier in the year, losing a player of Dumfries’ physicality and offensive output is a bitter pill to swallow. The Romanian coach has relied heavily on his wing-backs to provide width and penetration, and while he possesses internal solutions, none offer the same specific skillset as the Dutchman.
Market strategy rewritten
The injury has necessitated a complete U-turn in Inter’s January transfer strategy. Prior to the surgery, the focus was reportedly on trimming the squad and potentially cashing in on fringe players. Now, sporting director Piero Ausilio and CEO Beppe Marotta have been tasked with finding a capable deputy who can hit the ground running.
Reports in the Italian press have already begun to link the Nerazzurri with a host of domestic targets. Marco Palestra, currently impressing on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta, has emerged as a potential option. The 20-year-old has caught the eye with his energy and crossing ability, though prising him away from his parent club midway through a loan spell could prove complicated.
Another name circulating is Brooke Norton-Cuffy. The Genoa wing-back has adapted well to Serie A football and fits the physical profile that Chivu demands from his wide players. However, Genoa’s reluctance to sell a key starter in January could drive the price up, testing Inter’s notoriously tight budget. The club is reportedly seeking a loan deal with an option to buy - a formula that has served them well in previous windows - but desperation may force them to open the chequebook.
Internal solutions stretched
Until a new face arrives, the burden will fall squarely on the shoulders of Matteo Darmian. The veteran Italian is the ultimate professional, defensively sound and tactically intelligent, but at 36, asking him to play every minute of a congested schedule is a risk in itself.
The injury to Dumfries effectively removes any possibility of him leaving the club in January—a scenario that had been mooted in the gossip columns—but for Inter, the focus is purely on the pitch. They are in a fight to retain their title, and without their flying Dutchman, they know they must act decisively in the market to ensure their season does not stall before the spring.
