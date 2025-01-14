Tottenham Hotspur v Olympiacos FC: Group B - UEFA Champions LeagueGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills

Dele Alli shares Harry Kane throwback with Instagram post honouring sensational north London derby linkup for Tottenham against Arsenal

D. AlliH. KaneTottenhamArsenalPremier LeagueBayern MunichComo

Dele Alli took a trip down memory lane as he shared his link-up play with former Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane in their 2-0 win at Arsenal in 2018.

  • Dele & Kane had great Tottenham partnership
  • Instagram story posted from win at Arsenal
  • Respective careers since gone in different directions
