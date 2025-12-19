Getty Images Sport
Dele Alli's comeback pending?! Ex-Tottenham midfielder posts Instagram update as free agent midfielder continues search for new club
Italian job: Free agent after Como contract terminated
Dele saw his Italian job cut short in September 2025. He had stepped out of his comfort zone and left British shores late in 2024. Any hope of getting his career back on track while working under ex-Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas quickly faded.
Just one substitute appearance was taken in for Como, with that outing lasting less than 10 minutes after an unfortunate red card was collected against AC Milan. No more minutes were seen prior to his release.
Inevitable questions have been asked of what happens next for Dele. At 29 years of age, he should be at his peak. He has, however, seen virtually no game time since enduring more injury struggles during a forgettable loan spell at Turkish side Besiktas in 2023.
No extension was earned at Everton after taking in just 13 appearances for the Toffees, which dropped him into the free agent pool for the first time. With his Como adventure also turning into a disaster, Dele is considered to have made his way into the last-chance saloon.
On trial: Dele will have to earn another chance
Fellow former Spurs star Stephen Carr told GOAL recently: "It’s scary how he’s fallen. He’s only 29, just gone past being in his peak, but the amount of football he has played in the last few years is very low.
"It’s very hard. It’s no different to when you get injured, you do all the training and getting back fit takes time. He’s missed a lot of football. The way he sounds, it seems he still has the hunger. But his chances are getting very slim now."
Carr added on Dele having to earn another chance: "Wherever he ends up, he isn’t going to get to pick. It could be a trial where you have to prove it. It’s whether he has the stomach for that. I’ve done it myself, going for a trial. For me, it didn’t bother me. It’s very difficult, it’s a different situation.
"I don’t know the lad, his personality or the people around him. He has fallen from grace dramatically. It’s very difficult to get back in. I know your head says it, but his body won’t be saying it because he hasn’t played in so long and he’s not used to it."
EFL opportunity: Championship clubs urged to take a punt
Dele appears ready to embrace any opportunities that come his way. He has posted another picture on social media that shows him booted up and being put through his paces. A proven Premier League performer now needs the phone to ring.
It could be that he is offered a return to action in the EFL, allowing him to rebuild slowly. Following talk of interest from the likes of Wrexham, Birmingham and Swansea, ex-MK Dons striker Clinton Morrison told GOAL of Championship sides taking a punt: “If I’m a Championship manager or chairman, I’m looking to sign Dele Alli. I’m giving him the love that he needs, arm around the shoulder and say ‘you’re going to be the main man here, we’ll give you the game time’. You have got to get fit and earn the right, but when he is fit and flying there aren’t many players that are as good as Dele Alli in the Championship.
"I do believe that he doesn’t need to think about the Premier League and maybe take a step back to the Championship and play football there. Go and enjoy yourself. That’s what you want, Dele Alli enjoying himself and playing with a smile on his face and showcasing his ability. We know he has got loads of ability and that’s what you want from him."
Premier League goals & England caps: Dele's career
Dele has taken in close to 200 Premier League appearances over the course of his career, scoring 51 goals. He is a two-time PFA Young Player of the Year, with 37 senior England caps to his name, and was once linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid.
