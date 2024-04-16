'I know my level' - Dele Alli reveals 2026 World Cup & Premier League transfer ambition as he closes on return to Everton training ahead of hitting free agency
Dele Alli has revealed the daily “reminder” that helps him to chase a 2026 World Cup dream, while also looking for another Premier League transfer.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Midfielder hasn't played since February 2023
- Suffered a number of injury setbacks
- Likely to require a new club this summer