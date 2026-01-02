Is Declan Rice still injured? Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal are sweating on midfielder's fitness after he was caught on camera saying his knee is 'f*cked'

Arsenal, who have opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, will be back in action on Saturday. They will, despite easing past Villa 4-1 at Emirates Stadium, hope to have Rice back at their disposal when facing the Cherries.

Arteta is, however, unsure whether the £105 million ($141m) asset will be available. There is still time for the 26-year-old to come into contention, but he will need to pass late medical assessments in order to see game time on the south coast.

Arteta told reporters when asked if the problematic swelling on Rice’s knee has gone down: “Not yet. We have another session today. Let’s see how he comes through and how that’s feeling, but that game (against Aston Villa) was too early for him.”