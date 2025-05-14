David Hancko salary: How much does Feyenoord star earn per week and annually in Eredivisie?

Everything you need to know about David Hancko's salary details playing for Feyenoord

Slovakia international David Hancko arrived in the Netherlands in 2022, signing for Feyenoord after a move from Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic.

Since his arrival, Hancko has become a stalwart in defense, primarily playing as a centre-back and proving to be a key figure at the back for the Dutch side.

His impressive performances earned him a four-year contract extension just two years into his stint at the club, along with a substantial pay raise, making him one of Feyenoord’s highest-paid players.

Article continues below

But exactly how much does the defender earn playing at De Kuip!

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross