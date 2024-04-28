Juan Mata David De Gea Manchester UnitedGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

David de Gea sends hilarious birthday message to Juan Mata as ex-Man Utd goalkeeper compares former team-mate to Malcolm in the Middle protagonist

Manchester UnitedDavid De GeaShowbizSpainPremier League

David De Gea sent a hilarious birthday message to ex-Manchester United colleague Juan Mata as he compared him to Malcolm in the Middle's protagonist.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • De Gea wished Mata on his 35th birthday
  • Compared him to Malcolm in the Middle star
  • Goalkeeper remains free agent since leaving Man Utd
Article continues below

Editors' Picks