David Beckham signs deal with Fanatics, releases exclusive signed memorabilia, soccer cards
Beckham's partnership sealed
The England and Manchester United great will see his image featured across Fanatics' brands, with the company holding exclusive deals to his image and memorabilia. It will also offer a number of public appearances and meet-and-greets as a result. Fanatics announced the deal via social media on Monday morning.
Rare signature cards to be distributed
But the main appeal lies in exclusive autographed trading cards. Certified autographed trading cards will be available in select Topps Chrome packs starting on Feb. 5. Beckham cards are currently priced in the thousands on the resale market.
Joining an exclusive group of footballers
In partnering with Fanatics, Beckham joins an exclusive collection of footballers - of which he, no doubt, will be the highest profile. Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Manchester United great Wayne Rooney are also all partners.
Taking advantage of a World Cup year
Fanatics announced the agreement in accordance with the soccer hype expected to grow around the 2026 World Cup. The tournament will be played in its largest format ever, with 48 teams playing games across the United States, Canada and Mexico this June.
"Soccer continues to gain in popularity, so, I couldn't be more excited," David Leiner, president of trading cards at Fanatics, told ESPN. "Fanatics is running in-venue retail for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, so, all boats will rise. A guy like David can elevate the category and bring new folks in. We expect to have a really fun 2026."
