'Perfect words for your amazing dad' - David Beckham left in awe of Paul Scholes' daughter as she posts heartfelt tribute to Man Utd legend after his emotional interview about autistic son Aiden
Tributes pour in following Scholes' emotional interview
Tributes have continued to pour in for Scholes after he revealed he stepped back from working as a pundit and commentator in order to care for Aiden, 20, who he co-parents with his ex-wife, Claire Froggatt.
Speaking candidly alongside former team-mates Neville and Keane - with whom he helped United win the treble in 1999 - Scholes said on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast: “I made a decision this year because of Aiden, obviously due to his special needs you might know about.
“All the work I do now is just around his routines cos he has quite a strict routine every single day, so I just decided everything I’m going to do it is around Aiden.
"Everything I'm going to do now just works around him. I do studio work, but everything is built around his day.
"Last season on Thursday nights I'd do the Europa League for Manchester United. That's the night I'd usually have him, so he was getting all agitated, biting and scratching. He knows the pattern's not there straight away.”
Ex-Man Utd man initially tried to deal with situation privately
Scholes also revealed he was once dropped by former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson as he attempted to deal with Aiden’s diagnosis privately, having initially kept it a secret.
"I never got a break from it, even when playing - it was very hard in those days," said the 50-year-old.
"I don't think they diagnosed it until he was two-and-a-half years old. But you knew early something was wrong, but then you get the diagnosis, and I'd never heard of it.
"I remember the first time after it, we were playing Derby away and I just didn't want to be there.
"I remember the manager dropped me the week after, and I hadn't told anyone. I ended up telling them a few weeks later, as it was quite hard.
"Even now, I don't want sympathy or anything. I just thought, even if I did speak to someone about it, it's not going to help Aiden.
"The big concern now is, because you're getting a bit older, what happens when you're not here? That's the thing that's now on my mind all the time.”
Scholes' daughter Alicia pays tribute to her 'role model' father
Following the interview, Scholes’ daughter Alicia paid tribute to her father on Instagram, writing: “@paulscholesaaa god knows how hard that episode must’ve been !!!!! we love you so much.”
She added: "I've never known anyone hate talking about themselves more than you! I can only imagine how hard it was to speak about Aidie and the reality of a very very hard situation.
"My whole life your priority has always been being my dad, and growing up and realising how hard you had to work everyday alongside that is something I can't even comprehend. To achieve all you did takes so much sacrifice and hard work and somehow I still had you to take me to school every morning and be there at the end of each day, so present in every aspect of my life!
"If anyone met you they wouldn't have a clue the life you've lived, they'd just see a genuinely kind, polite, caring person. You don't care about people who don't matter, and out of everything that is the most valuable thing i have learnt from you. The thing I am proudest of is being your daughter, you are the best role model and father figure I could ever have, and you do it so effortlessly.
"Anyway well done on this episode dad it was amazing and if Aidie could tell you himself he would say you really are the best dad in the world, we love you millions."
An emotional Beckham sends heartfelt message to Alicia
And commenting on Alicia's post, an emotional Beckham wrote: “Perfect words for your amazing dad @alicia.scholesx.”
Beckham played alongside Scholes during an 11-year spell with United. Emerging through the Red Devils’ youth academy at the same time, both men were part of the club’s famous ‘Class of 92’ - alongside Neville brothers, Gary and Phil, and midfielders Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs.
All six players helped United dominate English football during Ferguson’s 26-year stint in charge, with the club winning 13 league titles under his stewardship. The Old Trafford club also won five FA Cups and two Champions League titles with Ferguson at the helm.
Scholes thanked followers for messages of support after interview
Scholes took to Instagram earlier in the week to thank his followers for their messages of support, writing: "Would just like to thank everyone for all your kind messages since the Overlap interview regarding Aiden, there's been loads and tried to read as many as possible. The response from families (especially Dads) shows much speaking about it helps so many. There was one quote from a parent in a similar position that's just got me: 'My job is to stay alive for one day longer than my son/daughter'. Anyway it's weekend let's have a few drinks and watch the football..Come on Salford."
