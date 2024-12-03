Crystal Palace FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Crystal Palace & England star Marc Guehi may be hit with FA charge for writing three-word message on rainbow armband in Newcastle draw

M. GuehiCrystal PalacePremier League

Crystal Palace & England star Marc Guehi may reportedly face an FA sanction for writing a message on his rainbow armband during the Newcastle draw.

  • PL celebrated LGBTQ+ weekend with rainbow laces
  • All 20 clubs were handed the special armbands
  • Guehi in hot water for inscribing message on the band
