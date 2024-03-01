'I don't care' - Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor issues dismissive response to Eagles fans following supporter protests as American insists he doesn't 'work for ultras'
John Textor says he "does not care" about the Crystal Palace fan banners criticising his co-ownership and he doesn't work for the club's "ultras".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Palace fans protest against owners
- Co-owner Textor brands it 'nonsense'
- Says he doesn't listen to club's ultras