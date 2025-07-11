'One of the greatest injustices' - Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish fumes at UEFA ruling after the FA Cup winners are demoted to the Conference League
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has launched a blistering attack on UEFA following the governing body’s decision to demote the club from the Europa League to the Conference League. The move comes in light of concerns over multi-club ownership rules and has left Parish furious, calling it “one of the greatest injustices” ever witnessed in European football.
- Palace won the FA Cup in 2025
- Were supposed to play in the Europa League
- UEFA's multi-club ownership rules cost them their spot