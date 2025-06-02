This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-CONCACAF-CHAMPIONS-CRUZ AZUL-VANCOUVERAFP
Alejandro Orellana

'Cruz Azul was simply better in every aspect' - Vancouver Whitecaps manager Jesper Sørensen acknowledges La Máquina's dominance after 5–0 CONCACAF Champions Cup Final defeat

CONCACAF Champions CupCruz Azul vs Vancouver WhitecapsCruz AzulVancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver were crushed 5–0 by La Máquina in the final; they trailed 4–0 by halftime.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Cruz Azul won their first international title since 2014
  • The club qualifies for the 2029 Club World Cup and the 2025 Intercontinental Cup
  • Vancouver missed the chance to become the first Canadian team to win the Champions Cup
Get the MLS Season Pass today!
Stream games now

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match