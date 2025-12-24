'There are three pillars' – Cristiano Ronaldo told why he’s still an undisputed starter for Portugal at the age of 40 by manager Roberto Martinez

Ronaldo is one of the first names on the team sheet for the Portugal national team having scored five goals in five World Cup qualifying appearances as the Selecao topped their qualification group, winning four of six matches. The Al-Nassr striker did miss their final game of qualifying due to suspension owing to his dismissal in Portugal's 2-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland.

The 40-year-old striker was expected to miss at least one of Portugal's World Cup games next summer, but FIFA opted to suspend the final two games of his three-match ban, meaning he'll be able to feature in the national team's Group K opener in North America.

And even though Ronaldo will be 41 by the time football's showpiece gets underway in June, Martinez has explained why the legendary striker is an undisputed starter for Portugal. The former Everton boss has pointed to 'three pillars that we constantly analyse' as the reasoning behind his continued selection.