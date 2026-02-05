Cristiano Ronaldo threatens Al-Nassr exit! Portugal superstar feels 'betrayed' and is considering future after going on strike

Ronaldo was absent from Nassr's squad for their clash with Riyadh, as he protested PIF's decision to transfer Karim Benzema between two of the clubs they own: Ittihad to Hilal. Nassr did not see their squad strengthened in the same way and CBS Sports now reports that the Portugal superstar has warned those in Saudi Arabia that he is prepared to leave the club, and the country altogether, over the recent transfer activity.

Reports earlier on Thursday claimed that Saudi officials expected him to end his strike, as CR7, who is now back in training, is well aware Nassr play Ittihad on Friday.

Ronaldo is working on the most lucrative deal in world football, which is said to earn him a reported £500,000 a day, and is contractually obliged to make himself available and play unless an injury has been picked up. It is now unclear, though, if he will play against Ittihad as he ponders more moves to make his point.