Cristiano Ronaldo sent a rousing message to his Al-Nassr team-mates after scoring the 925th goal of his illustrious career in their win over Al-Wehda.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Al-Nassr beat Al-Wehda 2-0

Ronaldo scores 925th career goal

Sends message to his team-mates Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱