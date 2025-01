Sensational Cristiano Ronaldo scored and assisted to inspire Al-Nassr to a 2-1 victory over Saudi Pro League strugglers Al-Raed.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Al-Nassr beat relegation-threatened Al-Raed 2-1

Ronaldo emerged as the MVP

Has 15 league goals and leads the scoring charts Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱